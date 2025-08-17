The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China is headed in its final day with Shreyasi Joshi being the only Indian athlete in action. So far, India have won three medals, with Rishabh Yadav, Namrata Batra and Anandkumar Velkumar being the ones to secure podium finishes. And Shreyasi Joshi will have the opportunity to add to this list when she is in action in the roller sports Women's Classic Slalom final. Not very long ago did Shreyasi Joshi script history with a gold medal at the Asian Roller Skating Championships. The Women's Classic Slalom Final is set to start from 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). It will be followed by the World Games 2025 closing ceremony. The World Games 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India will be able to watch the World Games 2025 live streaming online on the World Games official website. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

India at World Games 2025 Schedule of Day 11

🇮🇳 LAST DAY OF THE WORLD GAMES 2025 🏟️ Shreyasi Joshi to feature on this last day of what has been a superb Games for India. Can she add the dessert and make it sweeter? Action at 9am ⏰ Watch live on 'World Games Live' pic.twitter.com/osaFM3AB1o — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 16, 2025

