Day 9 of the ongoing World Games 2025 will see Aryanpal Singh Ghuman and Velkumar Anandkumar in action for India on Friday, August 15. In the ongoing continental tournament, India has clinched two medals – one silver and as many bronze. Rishabh Yadav bagged the bronze medal in the compound individual archery event. Namrata Batra won the historic silver medal in Wushu – the first-ever medal in Wushu for India in the World Games. Meanwhile, fans can find the entire India schedule of Day 9 in the World Games 2025 here. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

Day 9 Full Schedule of India at World Games 2025

🇮🇳 TWG- 15TH AUG SCHEDULE 🛼 Last day of speed skating Both Aryanpal & Velkumar have shown immense grit so far Now both in fray, can we see a medal?🎖️ ⏰ Action starts 6am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" pic.twitter.com/qWE91CLt87 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 14, 2025

