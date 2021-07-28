Indian Women's hockey team takes on Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The Pool A match will have a start time of 06:30 AM. The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, Sony Six and DD Sports. And live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)