In what could be only called a lapse of the system, the Indian Archery team continues to face visa issues for the upcoming Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1, which will be hosted in Auburndale, USA. In a post sent out by the Archery Association of India, the authorities confirmed that players have been unable to get any US visa appointment for their participation in the event, which is leading to the Indian Archery team missing Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup 2025, which will take place between April 8 and 13. The apex archery authority in India have urged key stakeholders in the government to intervene, and help players attain a visa for travel. India's Deepika Kumari is the defending silver medalist in the recurve event from the 2024 edition.

Indian Archers Facing Visa Trouble

Regrettably, despite our relentless efforts and multiple follow-ups over the past 40 days, the Indian Archery team is still facing significant challenges in securing a US visa appointment due to unforeseen system issues. As a consequence, we are on the verge of missing the — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) April 1, 2025 World Cup in Jeopardy!

upcoming World Cup event, which would severely impact our participation and competitive prospects. Immediate intervention is imperative to resolve this issue and prevent a potential setback for our team.#USVisaissues#FairPlay#LetUsCompete. @IndiaSports @DrSJaishankar — ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA (@india_archery) April 1, 2025

