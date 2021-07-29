The Indian men's hockey team stunned defending champions Argentina 3-1 in a Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Dominated the defending champions and how! 👏#IND have earned another 2 points in the Pool rankings by beating #ARG with an impressive score of 3-1 🔥 Goal scorers for India: Varun Kumar, Vivek Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021

