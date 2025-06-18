The India Women's National Hockey Team will look to register a win when they take on the Argentina Women's National Hockey Team in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 on Wednesday, June 18. The India vs Argentina women's hockey match is set to be played at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 is Star Sports and fans can watch the India vs Argentina women's hockey match live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India, especially those looking for an online viewing option, can also watch India vs Argentina women's hockey live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Falls 1–4 to Argentina in FIH Pro League 2024–25.

India vs Argentina FIH Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙉𝘿 2⃣ Our Indian Women's Hockey Team is ready to take on Argentina for the second time in FIH Pro league 2024-25.💪🏻 Let’s turn the tables this time! 💪🏻 📺 Watch LIVE on jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .… pic.twitter.com/krl7wbtVbr — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2025

