Current drivers' champion Max Verstappen created history during the Italian Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying, when the four-time Formula One champ timed the fastest lap in F1 history, taking 1m 18.792s to complete the lap at Temple of Speed in Monza, and took pole position for the Italian GP on Sunday. Red Bull's Verstappen bettered Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton record set in 2020, where the seven-time champion recorded 1m 18.887s at Monza as well, during his days with Mercedes. Verstappen managed to pip McLaren’s Lando Norris by 0.077 seconds to snatch P1 for the F1 Italian GP 2025 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Fans can check out Max Verstappen's record-breaking lap below. Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025, Rookie Isack Hadjar Earns First-Ever Formula One Podium Finish.

Max Verstappen Creates History

Ride onboard with Max Verstappen as he completes his record-breaking pole lap at the Temple of Speed ⏱️💨#F1 #ItalianGP @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/1DcaVrOGj4 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2025

