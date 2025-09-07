Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday, September 7. The reigning World champion, who started from pole position, crossed the line 19 seconds ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. McLaren driver Lando Norris came in second place, with his teammate Oscar Piastri bagging the third position in Monza. Piastri settled for third means his points margin over Norris came down from 34 to 31. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc takes the fourth position at the Italian GP 2025. Earlier, Verstappen created history during the Italian GP 2025 F1 Qualifying, when the reigning champion timed the fastest lap in F1 history. Verstappen took 1m 18.792s to complete the lap at Temple of Speed in Monza. Lando Norris Wins F1 British Grand Prix 2025, Nico Hulkenberg Bags First-Ever Podium Finish Across His 10-Year Formula One Career.

Max Verstappen Wins F1 Italian Grand Prix 2025

