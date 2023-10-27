India continue to scalp more medals in Asian Shooting Championship 2023 from the youth and junior disciplines. This time both Youth 10m air pistol and Junior 10m air rifle mixed teams win silver medals in their events. Priyanshu Yadav and Urva Chaudhary clinched the silver medal in Youth 10m air pistol event. Gautami Bhanot and Umamahesh Maddineni bagged silver medal in Junior 10m air rifle mixed team event.

India's Youth 10m Air Pistol and Junior Air Rifle Mixed Teams Win Silver Medals

