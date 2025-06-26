West Indies' pacer Jayden Seales wreaked havoc over Australia on Day 1 of the ongoing WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025, claiming his third five-wicket haul in Tests. Seales first came wicket in the form of Josh Inglis, after which it was the Australia lower-order lineup — Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood— who became the Windies bowlers' victims. Seales finished with figures of 5 for 60 in 15.5 overs, to bundle out Australia for 180, removing Hazlewood as his fifth and final scalp. In reply, the West Indies find themselves in trouble at stumps on Day 1 at 57 for 4, trailing in the WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 by 123 runs. Sam Konstas Wicket Video: Watch Speedster Shamar Joseph Trap Star Australia Opener LBW During WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025

Jayden Seales Five-Wicket Haul

Jayden Seales Steals the Show 🔥 A ruthless spell ends Australia’s innings at 180 💥#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/iGlX5b3I1R — FanCode (@FanCode) June 25, 2025

