Joshna Chinappa will team up with Dipika Pallikal to compete in the women's doubles event in squash at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, August 5. The event is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of the event on the Sony LIV app and website.

