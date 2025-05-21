Having secured a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs, several Royal Challengers Bengaluru players, including Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, support staff members Andy Flower, and Dinesh Karthik, were seen playing Pickleball during their time off from cricket. Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and Dinesh Karthik's better half Dipika Pallikal were also seen playing a game of pickleball along with other members of the RCB squad and support staff. RCB will play their next IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 in Lucknow. Check out pictures of Kohli, Anushka, Karthik, and Pallikal playing pickleball below. IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Match Shifted to Lucknow; Indian Premier League Extends Waiting Time by One Hour.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Other RCB Players Play Pickleball

