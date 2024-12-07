On an unbeaten run in their last three matches, UP Yoddhas will take on defending champions Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 7. The UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match will start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The official broadcaster partner for the PKL 11 in India are Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options of the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Kabaddi match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 11 match live-streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Defenders Take Centre Stage As Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba Play Out Second Tie of the Day.

