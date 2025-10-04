The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 revenge continues as today's PKL 2025 matches will see former champion Puneri Paltan clash against former winner Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Gujarat Giants will go up against Bengal. Warriorz, where the kabaddi match will commence at 9:00 PM IST. Both the PKL 2025 matches on October 4 will be played at the SDAT multipurpose indoor stadium. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Captain Aslam Inamdar Shares Honest Take on Balancing Raider and Leadership Duties, Says ‘I Don’t Let Raider in Me Affect My Captaincy’

Today's PKL 2025 Match Live

🗣 "𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙙 𝙡𝙖𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙞 𝙮𝙖 𝙩𝙤𝙝" Can it get any better? ⚡#AshuMalik’s raid + Haryanvi commentary = sheer madness! 💥 Next on #ProKabaddi Revenge Week | GujaratGiants 🆚 Bengal Warriorz | SAT, 4th OCT, 9 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/l28LzB4MVg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2025

