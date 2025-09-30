The PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) brings two exciting matches on Tuesday, September 30. The first of today's two PKL matches features the Telugu Titans taking on the Patna Pirates. The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates PKL 2025 match will be played at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bengal Warriors will battle the Puneri Paltan in the second PKL 2025 match of the day, beginning at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the same venue. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the PKL 2025 and fans can watch PKL 2025 live telecast on its channels and PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Dabang Delhi on Top With Win Over Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants Remain Rooted to Bottom Despite Victory.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Pro Kabaddi League). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)