Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen are set to make their debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK vs SRH Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Scorecard Online.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

