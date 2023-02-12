The Khelo India Winter Games 2023 in Gulmarg and Leh is set to continue action on Day 2, February 12, Sunday. The day will witness several events like Curling, Ice Hockey, Slalom, Sprint, Vertical Race, SnowShoe, Ice Skating, Bandy and Ice Stock Sports. The day starts with the Ice Stock Sports and the Ice hockey events on 6:00 AM at the Gulmarg Ice Rink Gulmarg. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: Maharashtra End Campaign As Champions, Haryana Finish Second.

Check KIWG 2023 Day 2 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

Check out the schedule of #KheloIndiaWinterGames, 12th February 2023 👍 pic.twitter.com/vlJRR2Sa62 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 11, 2023

