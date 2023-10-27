Lakshmi won the bronze medal in the women's discus throw F37/38 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The para-athlete registered a throw of 22.55m to secure a podium finish in this event. India have had a very productive time at the Asian Para Games so far.

Laksmi Wins Bronze Medal

🥉 India's Medal Count Keeps Rising! 🥉 Our Para Athlete Lakshmi secures a Bronze in Women's Discus Throw-F37/38 with a throw of 22.55 meters. 👏 Congratulations to Lakshmi on her bronze medal win! 🇮🇳🌟#AsianParaGames2022 #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat#Praise4India pic.twitter.com/8RPysWbtdw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 27, 2023

