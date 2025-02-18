Kyrie Irving, 2016 NBA Champion and one of the gifted ball handler in the league was asked about possibility of representing Team Australia rather than Team USA in the upcoming LA Olympics 2028. The star nodded the point and mentioned that the paper work is going on and it’s a long process but he Is looking for best options for himself. HE also added that Team USA also has a decision to make over the same. After losing the 2023 World Cup, the Team USA basketball team called in the star players still was overlooked for the Team USA in the Olympic Games but Kyrie Irving was not selected for the 2024 Paris Olympics by the Team USA. Stephen Curry Shines As Shaq’s OGs Win First NBA All-Star Mini-Tournament.

Kyrie Irving Clears Stand on Representing Team Australia in 2028 LA Olympics Games

Kyrie Irving on representing Australia in the Olympics: "We're in the process of that right now ... There's a lot of paperwork to be filled out ... If I can play for the Australian team, that would be great." pic.twitter.com/H1P3uIhqRA — Point Four (@pointfour__) February 17, 2025

