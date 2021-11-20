Lewis Hamilton has offered his support to the LGBTQ+ community. He was spotted wearing a rainbow helmet during the Qatar GP 2021 Practice Session. He also posted a few pictures of the same on social media with the caption, "We stand together."

Pictures:

