Defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, the one who took the pole position in Japanese GP 2025 has emerged victorious yet again, successfully defending the Japanese Grand Prix F1 2025 title. This happens to be Max Verstappen's fourth title in a row at the Suzuka International Racing Course, claiming record to be the first to do so.. McLaren's Lando Norris emerged as runners-up. The British driver had come third in the Japanese GP 2024 Formula 1. Norris was short by +1.423. McLaren's Oscar Piastri emerges third. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished seventh. Max Verstappen Becomes First Racer to Top Formula One Drivers’ Standings for 1000 Days, Achieves Feat Ahead of F1 2025 Season.

