Indian boxer Manish Kaushik would take on Great Britain's Mc Cormack Luke in the Men's 63kg Prelims: Round of 32 clash at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday, July 25. The event has a scheduled start time of 03:06 pm and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. Check out the live updates from this match here:

See tweet here:

Our star pugilist @iboxermanish is all set to begin his journey at the @Olympics on 25 July from 3:06 pm onwards. Don't forget to send in your best wishes with #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/FG2VdhdcfZ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2021

