Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Manish Narwal and Adana Singhraj for winning gold and silver medals respectively for India at the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. He posted a tweet congratulating the para shooters. Check out the tweet below:

Tweet:

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics#Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Congrats to Manish Narwal:

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

