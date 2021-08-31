India won two medals in Men's High Jump T42 event with Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar winning silver and bronze respectively in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Tuesday.

Check tweet here:

Just as at Rio 2016, #IND have 2️⃣ athletes in the podium places in Men's High Jump T63 Final! 🔥🔥 Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar have won #silver and #bronze medals respectively, taking 🇮🇳's medal tally into double figures! 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/HSadcK8Nnt — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 31, 2021

