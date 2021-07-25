Veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chanu won India's only medal so far in the 2020 Summer Games.

See her tweet here:

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu . Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame. @NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/5qrfbDervF — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 25, 2021

