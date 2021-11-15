Max Verstappen finished second in Brazilian GP 2021 on Saturday after Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton rushed forward and overtook him to earn a spectacular win in Sao Paolo. A classic battle went on between the two at Formula 1 race but Hamilton passed Verstappen to take the lead and stayed there till the end. Red Bull's Verstappen finished second and took to social media to express his grief after the race. Lewis Hamilton Reacts After Winning Brazilian GP 2021, Puts Out Special Post on Social Media.

Take a Look at Max Verstappen's Recent Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1)

