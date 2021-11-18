Qatar GP 2021 is inching closer and Mick Schumacher finds a way to prepare well for the race that gets underway on November 21, Sunday. The Haas driver lost control during the Brazilian GP 2021 and slipped to the last place after collision with Kimi Raikkonen's car. Meanwhile, Mick was spotted sweating it out in the gym to bounce back for Qatar Grand Pix. Mick Schumacher Chills At Home, Lewis Hamilton Tries His Hands at Water Sports Ahead of Qatar Grand Prix 2021 (Watch Video, See Pics).

Check Out Mick Schumacher Preparing for Qatar GP 2021 in the Gym:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher)

