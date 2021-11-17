Right before the Qatar Grand Prix 2021, Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton were seen relaxing in their own ways. While Mick Schumacher was seen chilling at home, Lewis Hamilton was seen trying his hands at a water sport. Check out their posts.

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another one:

Mick Schumacher (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lewis Hamilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)