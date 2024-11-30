With the Tessin 2024 season nearly finished, Novak Djokovic is enjoying some free time and visiting Mercedes’ facilities at the Qatar GP 2024. He was seen with the crew members and also clicked photos with George Russell. Just when he posted the pictures on his Instagram, his newly appointed coach and friend Andy Murray commented “You should be on the practice court”. Replying to the same Novak said “Sorry Coach I will be Back Soon”. Fans liked the funny side of both athletes and showered love. Novak Djokovic Appoints Andy Murray As His Coach Ahead of Australian Open 2025, Says 'He Never Liked Retirement Anyway' as Two Former World Number One Join Hands (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic's Hilarious Reply to Andy Murray's Comment

Screengrab of Novak Djokovic's Instagram Post

