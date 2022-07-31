Mirabai Chanu was indeed a happy woman after winning the gold medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, July 30. Chanu lifted up a total of 201kg out of 88kg was in snatch and 113 in clean and jerk to create a Commonwealth Games record and also script a gold-medal winning performance. She took to social media to thank her fans from back home, for their 'love and wishes' which made her believe that 'every challenge is just an attempt away.'

Here's Her Tweet:

Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GnyaftZkpv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)