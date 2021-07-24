Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the Women's Weightlifting 49 kg category by setting her personal best Olympic record in Clean & Jerk with a 115 kg lift. She lifted 87kg in Snatch and had a total score of 202kg.

MEDAL ALERT: Mirabai Chanu wins Silver medal in Weightlifting (49 kg category). She becomes only 2nd 🇮🇳 weightlifter ever to win an Olympic medal. Such a proud moment folks 🥳🥳🥳 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/z31qg9zV6O — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 24, 2021

