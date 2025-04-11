Pakistan cricket team ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan slammed his critics for his "win and learn" remark. Rizwan has faced a lot of backlash for his leadership and Pakistan's poor run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Moreover, his press interview remarks have further put him in the spotlight time and again. A video went viral on social media where Rizwan slammed his trolls. During a press conference ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, the Multan Sultans captain said he doesn't care about win and learn trolling. The star cricketer further added that he doesn't know English. Fans Question After Multan Sultans Captain Mohammad Rizwan Attends PSL 2025 Photoshoot and Press Conference Without Wearing Official Team Jersey.

Mohammad Rizwan Slams His Trollers for 'Win and Learn' Remark

I don't care on win and learn qoute trolling , I am not Educated, mujhe English Nahi aati but mujhe taleem Hasil karna chaye thi : Muhammad Rizwan pic.twitter.com/VmqmeHhsx5 — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) April 11, 2025

