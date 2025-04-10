The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is all set to commence with the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match on April 11, 2025. Ahead of that, captains of the six teams met on April 10 for the PSL 2025 captain's press-conference and photoshoot. Shockingly, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan was spotted wearing a team merchandise T-shirt instead of the full kit. Fans were surprised and they took to social media to share reactions on it. PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League Season 10.

How This is Allowed

Dear @aliktareen You Talk About PSL Management Unprofessionalism, Then How This Is Allowed In A Captains Photoshoot Md Rijwan Not Wearing Full Jersey 🤔, Is This looks like Professional @thePSLt20 #PSL2025 https://t.co/L6Knq8jRO1 — CRICK POST (@AdityaK65102813) April 10, 2025

Who is Rizwan in Formal Clothes?

Why is David Warner not there?? Why is Rizwan in formal clothes?? PSL Management making sure it's standard goes down every single day. This is exactly the reason why PSL cannot complete with other leagues.#PSLX https://t.co/7p7cR7aelA — حمزہⓗ (@Hamzzaaa__) April 10, 2025

Why Not Rizu in MLS Jersey?

Again very dissapointed show from @thePSLt20 managment Photoshot by captains looks like a third class gully mhula cricket tournament shot Also why not Rizu in MS jeresy? Why @salnaseer is here with captains? And why they chose hotel for shot?@pslmania @_ShoaibKhalid #PSL2025 https://t.co/4zky6YnVse — Umair Malik47 🇵🇰 (@Malkadamunda47) April 10, 2025

MS Fails to Comply With Simple Things

Ali Tareen will criticize PCB, but MS fails to comply with a simple thing like the dress code for the trophy reveal. https://t.co/ICPEkYSFh5 — Ather Satti (@Ast_Satti) April 10, 2025

Every Little Thing Counts

Every little thing counts. Rizwan isn’t even wearing the MS kit. And just look at the logos on QG's shirt, it feels like some domestic or club tournament is about to start. If PSL really wants to grow, the franchises and PCB need to start taking it seriously first.#PSLMania pic.twitter.com/n2Vhl8vo86 — 𝐏𝐒𝐋 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@pslmania) April 10, 2025

Why Muhamad Rizwan Is Not Wearing Team Kit?

Why Muhammad Rizwan is not wearing team kit. 🤔 — Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) April 10, 2025

A Fan Supports Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans shirt had Pepsi as main sponsor that’s why in solidarity with Palestinians Rizwan refused to wear that shirt for captain’s press conference.. Love you Rizzu you are my captain. pic.twitter.com/oO8S70hwaI — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)