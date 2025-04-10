The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is all set to commence with the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match on April 11, 2025.  Ahead of that, captains of the six teams met on April 10 for the PSL 2025 captain's press-conference and photoshoot. Shockingly, Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan was spotted wearing a team merchandise T-shirt instead of the full kit. Fans were surprised and they took to social media to share reactions on it. PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League Season 10.

How This is Allowed

Who is Rizwan in Formal Clothes?

Why Not Rizu in MLS Jersey?

MS Fails to Comply With Simple Things

Every Little Thing Counts

Why Muhamad Rizwan Is Not Wearing Team Kit?

A Fan Supports Mohammad Rizwan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)