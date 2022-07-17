Murali Sreeshankar will be in action at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Eugene, USA. The Indian athlete will compete in the men's long jump category on July 17 and the event will start at 6:55 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of all the events from Oregon22. Fans can also watch the Athletics Championships on SonyLIV application.

Murali Sreeshankar, the first Indian to qualify for men's Long Jump Final at #WorldAthleticsChamps, will be in action early on July 17 ✨ Watch him leap for glory at #WCHOregon22, LIVE on #SonyLIV ➡️ https://t.co/lcHfUUCjlx 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/pJ8q4ME1HL — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)