Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist, Achinta Sheuli, secured a silver medal at the National Games 2022 in Men's 73kg weightlifting event. Representing Service Sports Contro Board, Sheuli finished behind N.Ajith with a total score of 295.

Representing SSCB at #NationalGames2022, RF Scholarship Athlete @Achinta_Sheuli wins 🥈! The CWG 2022 gold medallist adds to his impressive tally by grabbing a silver medal in the Men's 73 kg Weightlifting event, lifting a total of 295 kg 🏋️@Nat_Games_Guj | #RelianceFoundation pic.twitter.com/7H9vB6fVku — RF Youth Sports (@RFYouthSports) October 1, 2022

