Golden State Warriors would take on Boston Celtics in game 1 of the NBA finals 2022. The match would be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco and is scheduled to start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot Select app.

