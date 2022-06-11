Stephen Curry led Golden State Warriors to a sensational win over Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA 2022 Finals to tie the series 2-2. Curry scored 43 points - 3rd oldest player with 40+ points in NBA Finals history - as the Warriors registered a 97-107 victory.

& WE'RE ALL TIED UP! See you in The Bay for Game 5. pic.twitter.com/J9FP82lnqv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2022

