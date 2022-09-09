Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the Diamond League title when he won the top prize on September 9. The star javelin-thrower got to this historic achievement with a throw of 88.44m, which came in his second attempt during the competition.

Neeraj Chopra Wins Diamond League Title:

Our Golden Boy brings home a 💎 this time 🤩🤩 (Not a 💍 but a 🏆) 😋@Neeraj_chopra1 adds another historic achievement to his bucket by becoming the 1st Indian to win #DiamondLeague Title with the best throw of 88.44m Brilliant Effort👏👏 Continue to shine like a 💎#ZurichDL pic.twitter.com/sjkRefvKno — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 8, 2022

