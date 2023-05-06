Neeraj Chopra scripted history when he clinched the Doha Diamond League title using a throw of 88.67m. With this he started his season on a high note to win his third Diamond League title. Having won scripted history, Neeraj Chopra’s Doha Diamond League triumph invited Twitter reactions from all across the world with Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur Tweeting, “Neeraj Chopra wins! 🇮🇳 With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again. Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win! 🎉” Neeraj Chopra 88.67m Throw Video: Watch Indian Javeline Star Clinch the Doha Diamond League 2023 Title With A Sensational Launch.

'Neeraj Chopra Wins'

'India's Pride Makes Nation Proud Again'

'Incredible Performance By Neeraj Chopra'

'Neeraj Chopra Continues His Winning Streak'

'Golden Boy of India'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)