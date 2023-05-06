Neeraj Chopra scripted history when he clinched the Doha Diamond League title using a throw of 88.67m. With this he started his season on a high note to win his third Diamond League title. Having won scripted history, Neeraj Chopra’s Doha Diamond League triumph invited Twitter reactions from all across the world with Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur Tweeting, “Neeraj Chopra wins! 🇮🇳 With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again. Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win! 🎉” Neeraj Chopra 88.67m Throw Video: Watch Indian Javeline Star Clinch the Doha Diamond League 2023 Title With A Sensational Launch.

'Neeraj Chopra Wins'

Neeraj Chopra wins! 🇮🇳 With a thunderous throw of 88.67m, he dominated the Doha Diamond League and brought glory home. A true champion who has made the nation proud again. Congratulations Neeraj on this stupendous win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WqtkG4EdNs — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 5, 2023

'India's Pride Makes Nation Proud Again'

India's pride @Neeraj_chopra1 makes nation proud again at the prestigious #DohaDiamondLeague with a throw of 88.67 meters. Congratulations #NeerajChopra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1gbWFiRfK2 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 5, 2023

'Incredible Performance By Neeraj Chopra'

Incredible performance by Neeraj Chopra as he reigns supreme with an astonishing 88.67m throw at the Doha Diamond League, securing a well-deserved triumph for India! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/h47F7O98Xt — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) May 6, 2023

'Neeraj Chopra Continues His Winning Streak'

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! 🇮🇳🥇 With an amazing throw of 88.67m in the Doha Diamond League #NeerajChopra has won won gold for India. We are proud of you on bringing home the glory. Well done Champion! pic.twitter.com/xoaiuAOFK7 — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) May 6, 2023

'Golden Boy of India'

🥇 GOLDEN BOY OF INDIA! Neeraj Chopra smashes the competition with a jaw-dropping 88.67m throw in his first attempt which helped him secure the gold. 🎉 Congratulations to our champion on this historic achievement! 👏 We are happy to be living in the Neeraj Chopra era! 📷 PTI… pic.twitter.com/gO7Sci176z — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) May 5, 2023

