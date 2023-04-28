Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and many others are currently protesting against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The WFI chief has been accused of Sexual harassment and criminal intimidation by the grapplers. Now Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and one of the star athletes of India, Neeraj Chopra has come in support of the protesting wrestlers. Sharing a post on Twitter, Neeraj asked the authorities to take quick action in order to ensure justice. Wrestlers Protest News: Grappler Makes Shocking Revelation, Says ‘Babita Phogat Forced Us to Sit on Dharna and Then Backstabbed’.

Neeraj Chopra Comes in Support of Protesting Wrestlers

