Neeraj Chopra finished at first spot at the Javelin Throw event at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 today, August 27. The Indian ace athlete qualified for the final event in this tournament. Chopra threw his javelin for 89.08m to complete a top podium finish here in Switzerland. It's his second medal of the year so far after he won silver at World Athletics Championships in USA. The 23-year-old has qualified for 2023 World Championships automatically after his monstrous throw at Athletissima.

Check the Tweet about Neeraj Chopra:

Watch video of Neeraj's Third career best attempt:

Neeraj Chopra wins #LausanneDL with his massive throw of 89.08m. His third best of his career 💥🇮🇳#DiamondLeague 💎 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/Qkygkmgwef — Karamdeep 🎥📱 (@oyeekd) August 26, 2022

