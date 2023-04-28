Bryce Young was selected as the first pick of the National Football League (NFL) 2023 draft by the Carolina Panthers. The 21-year-old shared that it was a 'surreal experience' after Carolina Panthers picked him in the NFL draft as the number one pick. The young quarterback became the first Alabama player since Harry Gilmer in 1948 to be selected as No. 1 overall. "It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true. I’m blessed. I want to thank God for allowing me to be here, for my parents and everyone who supported me. " he said while talking to reporters. Take a look at the recap of round one below.

NFL Draft 2023 Recap of Round One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)