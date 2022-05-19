Nikhat Zareen defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutmas by unanimous decision in the finals to win gold at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. the Indian boxer won in the 52kg category and is the only woman apart from Mary Kom to win gold at the competition.

Cometh the hour, cometh the woman! Nikhat Zareen is WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 after beating Thai pugilist by unanimous verdict in Final (52kg) of Women's World Boxing Championships. ✨ Its 10th GOLD medal overall (in all editions) for India in IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. pic.twitter.com/uvJpqHlAjG — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 19, 2022

