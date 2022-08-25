Gujarat Giants clinched a hard-fought victory over Telegu Yoddhas at Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 today, August 25. The Giants beat Yoddhas 51-48 to claim their fourth win of the tournament. With this win, Gujarat climbed to second spot in the points table with 14 points.

Check the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match result:

Ye hai Giants ka zor 👊 Gujarat Giants bring on their A-game to win a thriller against Telugu Yoddhas 👏#GGvTY #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/UrzYNweSeb — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)