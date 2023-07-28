Kishore Jena won gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at Sri Lanka National Athletics meet on Friday with a personal best throw of 84.38m. On the other hand, Shivpal Singh secured the silver medal with the best throw of 77.36m. Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist and the winner of the Diamind League in Doha and Lausanne, congratulated Kishore on his achievement. He lauded his effort with a tweet reading 'Good throw Kishore, keep going'.

Neeraj Chopra Lauds Kishore Jena For His Gold Medal Winning Effort

Good throw Kishore 👏👏 keep Going 💪 https://t.co/ekPK6Bge2c — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)