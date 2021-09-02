Pramod Bhagat will face Ukraine's Oleksandr Churkov in the second match at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the Men's Singles category of Badminton. The cLash has a start time of 01:10 pm IST and telecast will be available on DD Sports and Eurosport channel with Discovery plus and DD Sports Youtube channel providing the live streaming. Check live score.

World no. 1 in #ParaBadminton Singles SL3 category @PramodBhagat83 will be up against #UKR Oleksandr Churkov in some time at #Tokyo2020 Watch this space for updates and continue cheering our para-athletes with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/8GVObyTj9Y — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)