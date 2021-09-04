Pramod Bhagat won a gold medal in the Men's Singles SL3 category of Badminton at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 as he defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in straight sets in the finals.

WHAT . A. GOLDEN. DAY😍🥇 It's 2nd GOLD for the Day Pramod Bhagat WINS the Match pic.twitter.com/qckGKAnrDh — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021

