Pranav Anand has become the new World U16 champion after drawing in the final round in World Youth Chess championship in Romania. He earlier became the 76th Grandmaster of India in chess. The youngster drew in the final round against Augustin Droin.

Check the Tweet about Anand:

Big news coming in from @FIDE_chess World Youth in Romania - subsequent to his Grandmaster title, Pranav Anand has added another feather to his cap. After drawing his final round game against FM Augustin Droin, Pranav is now the World U-16 Champion!! pic.twitter.com/h2htyNnJJU — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) September 16, 2022

