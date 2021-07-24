PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mirabai Chanu:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the remarkable Mirabai Chanu and congratulated her on winning the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. He wished her the very best for her future endeavours: Prime Minister's Office. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/IhgIJqIPl1 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

