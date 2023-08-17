Wrestler Priya Malik creates history at the U20 World Championship 2023, as she clinches the title in the 76 Kg category. She was dominant through the entire competition and did not drop a single point in the tournament. Priya defeated Laura Celine Kuehn of Germany by 5-0 to become the world champion. She has now won both the U17 (2021 & 2022) and U20 (2023) world titles.

Priya Malik Wins U20 Wrestling World Championship 2023

News Flash: Priya Malik becomes u-20 World Champion (76kg) 🔥🔥🔥 ➡️ Priya becomes only 2nd female Indian wrestler to become u20 World Champion ➡️ Priya did it in style without conceding a single point in the tournament! ➡️ Priya had won Silver in last edition #WrestleAmman pic.twitter.com/RBD8LwnYwd — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 17, 2023

